Nigeria Face Libya, Two Others In AfroBasket Qualifiers

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), says it has tipped off preparations and build-up for the last and crucial qualifying window for the 2025 Men’s Afrobasket Championship.

FIBA Men’s AfroBasket 2025 will be the 31st edition of Africa’s most prestigious continental men’s basketball championship.

The tournament will take place in Luanda, the Angolan capital between the 12th and 24th of August, 2025, for the fourth time after they hosted the event in 1989, 1999 and 2007.

Former AfroBasket champions and four-time continental silver medallists, Nigeria, will journey to Lybia to compete in the last and final window of the 2025 FIBA Men’s AfroBasket Qualifiers.

The NBBF has started linking up with players they hope to invite and some have been formally invited to be part of D’Tigers who are expected to roar and secure one of the two tickets still up for grab from Group B.

