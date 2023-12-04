Nigeria Expresses Interest To Join BRICS Nations

Following the BRICS 2023 annual summit’s announcement of a six-country expansion plan and Argentina’s unexpected decline,Nige ria has expressed its ambition to join the economic alliance.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and an OPEC member, is actively seeking to assert its role in international politics. The country has expressed its intention to join not only BRICS but also the G20 within the next two years.

This ambition is part of a broader foreign policy push by Nigeria’s new Administration led by President Tinubu, to have a greater voice in important global organizations.

Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has emphasized the need for Nigeria to be part of organisations like BRICS and the G20, given its size and economic stature.

Nigeria’s push for inclusion in these groups aligns with its goal to diversify its international partnerships and assert a leadership role in Africa and beyond.

Nigeria is also advocating for the democratization of global institutions, including the United Nations Security Council, to make them more inclusive.

Argentina’s decision to decline the BRICS invitation, under the leadership of newly elected President Javier Milei, has opened the door for Nigeria.

While Argentina opts for closer ties with the West, Nigeria presents itself as a viable alternative for BRICS, offering not only its desire for membership but also its significant economic and demographic profile.

BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has been expanding its influence, recently inviting nations like Saudi Arabia and Egypt to join.

Nigeria’s inclusion would bring a new dynamic to the bloc, especially as South Africa, the continent’s most industrialized nation, is already a member of the G20 and joined BRICS in 2010.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, invited to attend the G20 summit in India in September, has expressed his commitment to joining as a permanent member.

Nigeria’s bid to join BRICS as a replacement for Argentina signifies a strategic shift in the country’s foreign policy and a quest for a more prominent role in global economic discussions.

With its vast population and economic potential, Nigeria’s entry into BRICS could reshape the dynamics of the bloc and enhance Nigeria’s influence on the global stage.