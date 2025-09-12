Nigeria Expresses Concern Over Israeli Airstrike In Qatar

The Federal Government on Wednesday expressed deep concern over reports of an Israeli airstrike on September 9, in Doha, Qatar, reportedly targeting senior members of the Hamas leadership.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar who made the position of the Nigerian government known, underscored the primacy of respecting the sovereignty of all nations and adhering to inational law, particularly in matters involving the use of force across borders.

Tuggar saud that the airstrike which reportedly was targeted at senior members of the Hamas leadership, raises serious questions about regional stability and the prospects for ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a statement signed on his behalf, by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Tuggar urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation of the crisis in the Middle East. Tuggar said: “Nigeria acknowledges Qatar’s longstanding role in fostering dialogue and mediation in the region.

In this context, Nigeria urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid escalation and recommit to peaceful engagement. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by the incident and reiterate our unwavering support for initiatives that promote de-escalation, dialogue, and durable peace.

“The Federal Government remains steadfast in its commitment to working alongside members of the international community within the framework of the United Nations and other multilateral fora to advance peace, security, and the rule of law in the Middle East and beyond.”