Nigeria Exports N558bn Worth Of Aviation Fuel To Europe, Us In 2 Months

In the last two months, Nigeria has exported no fewer than 527,000 tonnes of aviation fuel (Jet A1) valued at N558 billion ($348.5 million) to countries in Europe and the United States following high demand and quality.

The fuel was shipped to United States, Chile, Spain, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, Turkey, among other ports by 13 ships from Dangote Refinery. Findings from Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) Shipping Position indicated that 341,000 tonnes left the country in June 2025 and 186,000 tonnes in May to various destinations.

As at June 30, a tonne of the fuel costs $661.2 in Nigeria, while it is $675 per tonne in Spain and $692 per tonne in New York. In June, Albaro left the country’s port jetty with 44,000 tonnes; Elandra, 44,000 tonnes; Pacific Blue, 44,000 tonnes; Philoxenia, 44,000 tonnes; Rich Harvest, 42000 tonnes; STI Mighty, 44,000 tonnes; Marlin Ametrine, 35,000 tonnes and Binta Saleh 1, 44,000 tonne.

Also in May, Sea Drive ferried out 40,000 tonnes; Hafnia Lynx, 44,000 tonnes; Hellas Fighters, 18,000 tonnes; Ardmore Seavanguard, 40,000 tonnes and Proteus, 44,000 tonnes. Findings by New Telegraph indicated that Albaro had arrived at the port of Yalova, Turkey; Pacific Blue to port of Caldera, Chile; STI Mighty to port of Gdynia, Poland; Marlin Ametrine, Tema Port, Ghana; Binta Saleh 1, en route to Port of Tiko, Cameroun; Ardmore Seavanguard has been anchored in the port of Genoa, Italy and Proteus to Cartagena, Spain. In March this year, the United States imported over two million barrels of aviation fuel from the Dangote refinery in March, following the high quality of the refinery’s products in the Dangote refinery.

According to Kpler, six vessels left with 1.7 million barrels of jet fuel from the Dangote refinery to US ports. Also, Hafnia Andromeda berthed at the Everglades terminal on March 29 with approximately 348,000 barrels of jet fuel.

It was learnt that the shipment to the United States followed three cargoes of jet fuel, totaling around 130 million litres, exported from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. Recall that in 2024, the Federal Government approved Dangote Refinery as the exclusive supplier of jet fuel for Nigeria’s airline operators.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, explained that with the approval and backing of the government, the airline operators agreed to designate the refinery as the sole provider of jet fuel for the aviation sector.

The minister stressed that the move comes at an opportune time, following the Federal Government’s recent implementation of a naira-for-crude agreement with Dangote. Keyamo added: “The airline operators just met recently. With my blessing, it’s a decision from the airline operators in Nigeria that they should only buy from Dangote refinery Jet A1.

“You can see that we started a naira-for-crude purchase with Dangote. It’s all naira, no dollar component.” He explained that sourcing petrol from Dangote would shield airline operators from the impact of crude oil price fluctuations, ultimately reducing their operational costs.