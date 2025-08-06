Nigeria Exports N207bn Urea To Brazil, Other Destinations

A total of 341, 737 tonnes of urea valued at N207 billion ($133 million) have left Nigerian to Brazil and other destinations in four months. According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data, 117,000 tonnes of the consignment were shipped out by four vessels in July 2025 as MV C Tiger left the Lagos Port with 27,700 tonnes; Endless Horizon, 30,000 tonnes; Harvest Legacy, 30,000 tonnes and Utrahandy, 30 ,000 tonnes.

Investigation revealed MV C Tiger has arrived the Port of Kandla, India. In June 2025, exports to Brazil was $23 million, leading to a percentage increase of 96 per cent from the $45 million ferried out in July 2025. In the first five months of 2025, only 599,737 metric tonnes of the urea also left Nigerian ports to Chile, Argentina, Brazil, China and Mexico.

The shipping data revealed that Nigerian urea exports to Brazil was totaled 224, 737 tonnes between March anf May as export from Nigeria port dwindled to 98, 663 tonmes in May from 126,074 tonnes in April and 135,000 tonnes in March 2025. Until recently, Nigeria’s exports to Brazil increased at an annualised rate of 19 per cent over the past seven years, from $841 million in 2017 to $2.90 billion in 2024, leading to 97.2 per cent surge in revenue.

However, finding indicated that price has been dwindling between fluctuating between $390 and $440 per tonne in the last three months as Brazil appears to be benefiting from cargoes arriving Algeria. It was learnt that the quota, which began on December 1, 2024, would now expire on November 30, 2025, rather than the original May 31 2025.

Before now, over four million tonnes of urea exports have fetched Nigerian firms N4.64 trillion ($3 billion) between January 2024 and April 2025, leading to huge contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The consignment, which were shipped by 12 vessels through Rivers and Lagos Port, were produced by Dangote and Indorama

117,000 tonnes Being the volume shipped out in four vessels in the month of July

Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited as recorded by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position. The shipping data indicated that Stella L with 30,000 tonnes left Lagos Port in April. It added that in March, 135,000 tonnes were shipped out; February, 120,000 tonnes and January, 90,00 tonnes.

The shipping data explained that in March Mandarin with 30,000 tonnes; Columba, 30,000 tonnes and SV Arista,30,000 tonnes were shipped out from Dangote jetty, while Endless Horizon with 45,000 tonnes left Rivers Port with the consignment.

Also, Capt Eugene has left Dangote jetty with 30,000 tonnes; Serenity, 30,000 tonnes; Aragona, 30,000 tonnes and Pauline, 30,000 tonnes. Also in January, Theodora with 30,000 tonnes; Wu Yang Fortune, 30,000 tonnes and BC Pisti, 30,000 tonnes left Lagos Port to various destinations. Findings revealed that Dangote’s ferried out 120,000 tonnes of urea worth N69 billion ($43.2 million) from Nigerian ports to Brazil and other destinations between January and February 2025.

Recall that in December 2024, a total of 314,460 metric tonnes of urea valued at N197.16 billion ($119.49 million) left Nigerian seaports to Brazil. Findings indicated that between November and December, a total of 167,0000 tonnes were shipped out, while 146,760 tonnes were recorded in between September and October 2024.

The shipping data stressed that African Queen leaden with 30,000 tonnes; Mehmet Dadayli, 30,000 tonnes; Konstatino D, 30,000 tonnes; Atlas, 17,000 tonnes; Shelter Island, 30,000 tonnes and Pearl Island, 30,000 tonnes.

Also, in the first half of 2024, three firms exported some tonnes of fertiliser valued at N842 billion ($563.1 million) with Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited leading with $198.8 million; Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, $184.7 million and Outspan Nigeria Limited, $177.75 million. Also in 2023, exports increased from 2.54 million tonnes to 2.58 million tonnes in 2023, leading a 2 per cent increase as there was no significant increase in urea exports due to a short supply of gas which formed the constituent material used in its production.