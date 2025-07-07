Nigeria Exports Goods Worth N6.70trn To ECOWAS Countries

Nigeria exported commodities valued at N6.70 trillion to Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) member states between January 2024 and March this year, findings by New Telegraph show.

An analysis of “Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics” reports for the 15-month period, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), indicates that the country’s exports to ECOWAS member states amounted to N5.63 trillion and N1.07 trillion in 2024 and Q1’ 2025 respectively.

Specifically, the reports show that Nigeria’s exports to ECOWAS member states stood at N1.25 trillion in Q1’24; N1.67 trillion in Q2’24; N1.54 trillion in Q3’24, and N1.18 trillion in Q4’24.

Further analysis of the reports shows that the country has consistently posted trade surpluses in terms of trade with the ECOWAS region since the economic union was established.

For instance, the “Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics (Q1 2025)” report recently released by the NBS stated that: “Exports to ECOWAS member states totaled N1,067.83 billion while imports amounted to N200.36 billion.

Analysis by commodities showed that the main commodities exported to ECOWAS countries in Q1’25 were ‘Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals’ worth N782.44 billion or 73.27 per cent of total exports to ECOWAS countries, ‘Light fuel oil’ valued at N66.32 billion or 6.21 per cent, and ‘Electrical energy’ valued at N49.15 billion or 4.60 per cent. The top three exported products represent 84.09% of the total exports to the ECOWAS region.

“On the other hand, Nigeria’s imports from ECOWAS countries were mainly ‘Motor spirit, ordinary’ valued at N89.18 billion or 44.51 per cent, ‘Gas oil’ valued at N23.15 billion or 11.55 per cent, and ‘Petroleum bitumen’ worth N20.58 billion or 10.27 per cent of total export from ECOWAS region.”

Also, the Bureau’s Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics Q4 2024 report said: “Exports to ECOWAS member states totaled N1,175.44 billion while imports amounted to N77.10 billion.

Further analysis of trading patterns in the region revealed that Nigeria’s main trading export partner in Q4,24, was Ivory Coast with N756.37 billion worth of goods, followed by exports to Senegal Republic (N236.87 billion), Togo (N47.97 billion), Ghana (N36.26 billion), and Benin, Republic with N31.56 billion altogether representing 94.33% of total export to ECOWAS countries.