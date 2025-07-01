Nigeria Explores Pact With Newcastle Aerodrome Aviation School On Skill Development

A Nigerian delegation led by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), and the Charge D’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Ireland, Mrs. Ibiyemi Ajiboye-Roberts, has undertaken a technical visit to Newcastle Aerodrome Aviation School located in Wicklow County, Dublin.

A statement by Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, said the delegation, which was received by the CEO of the institution, Mr. John Nugent, “inspected the school’s impressive fleet of Viper SD4 trainer aircraft, simulation labs, classrooms, and maintenance hangars.

The discussions between the Nigerian delegation and the school’s management centred on fostering strategic collaboration between Newcastle Aerodrome and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.”

Moshood said other “key areas of proposed partnership include joint development of aviation training curricula tailored to modern global standards, launching of a collaborative pilot licensing programme between Ireland and Nigeria, and development of ancillary skills in aircraft engineering and air traffic control to meet Nigeria’s growing aviation manpower needs.”

Keyamo is currently in Dublin on “a working visit where he is participating as one of the special guests at the 8th Africa-Ireland Trade Horizon Conference.”

The annual event convenes leaders from Africa and Ireland to deepen bilateral ties and foster mutually beneficial trade and development partnerships.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to partnerships that will strengthen domestic capabilities and boost the local aviation value chain.

The visit further reflects the Ministry’s unwavering commitment to repositioning Nigeria as a hub for aviation excellence in Africa through innovation, international cooperation, and capacity development.