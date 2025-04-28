Nigeria Expects N235bn Wheat From Russia In May

Share

Three ports in Nigeria are expecting nine vessels laden with 283,876 tonnes of wheat valued at N235 billion ($151 million) in May 2025 as Nigeria relies on 98 per cent imports.

Findings revealed that the country would only have the capacity to meet two per cent or 135,000 tonnes of the 5.8 million for consumption this year as local price of cereal is estimated to reach N2.17 million ($1,400) per tonne in 2025, while imported variety is $533 per tonne in the global market, leading to 62 per cent price difference.

According to Analytical Department of the Russian Grain Union (ADRGU), Nigeria imported 210,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2025 from Russia and 75,500 tonnes in April.

Next month, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position revealed that 76 per cent or 215,275 tonnes of the cereal would be ferried to Lagos Port’s Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) by Ton Hill II with 53,444 tonnes; Spring Lotus, 53,445 tonnes; Copenhagen Commerce, 56,136 tonnes and San Antonio, 52,250 tonnes.

Also at the port, Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) will received 34,513 tonnes from Serenity, while Standard Flour Mills (SFM) is waiting for Malteza 14,300 tonnes and Yasa Rose, 15,087 tonnes.

At Tincan Island and Calabar ports, Josepdam will take delivery of 35,802 tonnes from Lyra M and Desert Ranger, 17,000 tonnes respectively.

In February only six vessels berthed with 209,944 tonnes of wheat at the Lagos ports as NPA’s data revealed three of the vessels offloaded 168,872 tonnes or 80 per cent of the consignment at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port led by Unity Discovery with 57,029.34 tonnes; Alypso N, 54,999 tonnes and Copenhagen Commerce, 56,844 tonnes.

Also, Sweet lady II, 37,400 tonnes and Allegra, 29,701 tonnes berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) of the port, while Alda berthed with 31,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port in January.

Meanwhile, a report by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicated Nigeria would only have capacity to harvest 135,000 tonnes of wheat in the 2025/2026 season, while consumption the country needs 5.8 million tonnes to meet consumption.

This forecast represents a 13 per cent increase from the previous season’s 120,000 tonnes, driven by improved yields and an expansion of cultivated land.

The USDA attributes this positive outlook to an expected seven per cent rise in yields, reaching 1.2 tonnes per hectare due to the adoption of improved seed varieties.

Contracted farmers receiving financial incentives are projected to achieve even higher yields of up to three tonnes per hectare through these improved agricultural inputs, noting that total area dedicated to wheat cultivation would be expand ed to 115,000 hectares, 15,000 hectares more than the previous season as Jigawa and Kano states remain the dominant wheat-producing regions, accounting for 70 per cent of Nigeria’s total output.

Recall that Russia’s grain exports fell by as much as 30 per cent this year, reaching their lowest levels since Soviet times.

The Head of the Russian Grain Union (RGU), Arkady Zlochevsky, said that demand from the main importers, Middle East and North Africa of Russian grain, would remain stable as it had maintained a strong position in Egypt and Algeria.

However, he explained that exports to Nigeria had already exceeded three million tonnes in the current exporting season as demand from the country had been increased due to its rapidly growing population.

The grain union said that farmers would sell between 48 and 49 million tonnes of grain overseas in 2025, down from 72 million tonnes in 2024, following the decline in exports.

However, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, had said that wheat farmers were expecting bumper harvest this year based on the Federal Government’s intervention in the phase one of dry season wheat production of 2024-2025, which ended on December 2024.

According to him, about 300,000 farmers were supported to cultivate 150,000 hectares, which meant one farmer per half a hectare. Kyari stressed that the Federal Government subsidised wheat seeds to the tune of 75 per cent, with farmers paying 25 per cent of the seed amount.

He noted: “Then, in terms of fertilisation, it’s also 50-50, just like we did last year, 50 per cent subsidy of fertiliser to the farmers. We are waiting for the vegetative growth and also subsequently, the harvest sometime around March and April 2025.”

