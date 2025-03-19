Nigeria Expects More Technology Transfer From China – Umahi

Share

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Wednesday, said Nigeria expects enhanced technology transfer from China, given the numerous contracts awarded to Chinese firms.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, at his office in Abuja, Umahi also called for the swift facilitation of a Naira swap agreement between both countries.

In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Works, Mohammed Ahmed, the Minister emphasized the need for greater Chinese investment in Nigeria’s infrastructure sector.

“The Minister of Works, David Nweze Umahi, stated on Wednesday that Nigeria expects increased investments and enhanced technology transfer from the Chinese government beyond what is currently available,” the statement read.

Umahi highlighted major road and infrastructure projects currently being executed by Chinese firms such as CCECC, CHEC, CBC, CGC, and others.

He noted that China has every reason to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in driving economic growth, particularly through infrastructure development.

He, therefore, urged the Chinese government to respond positively to Nigeria’s friendly overtures by increasing investments and introducing advanced technology to boost the economy.

The Minister also commended China for its world-class infrastructure development and requested the transfer of such advanced technologies to Nigeria.

Additionally, he called for specialized training opportunities for Nigerian engineers in China and emphasized the importance of further strengthening bilateral relations.

Umahi urged the Ambassador to expedite discussions on the Naira swap deal, which he believes will facilitate seamless fund transfers and enhance economic cooperation between both nations.

In response, Chinese Ambassador Yu Dunhai praised Nigeria’s cultural diversity and the enterprising spirit of its citizens.

He acknowledged Nigeria as one of the world’s leading exporting nations, comparable to China.

The Ambassador also commended President Tinubu’s transformative leadership, particularly in delivering quality infrastructure to Nigerian citizens.

He assured the minister of his full cooperation in elevating the existing relationship between both countries and expressed optimism about the Naira swap deal, especially now that Nigeria is a member of the BRICS economic bloc.

Present at the courtesy visit were the Minister of State, Bello Mohammad Goronyo, Permanent Secretary, Olufunso Adeniyi, FNSE, and other senior officials of the ministry.

