Nigeria Expects More Tech Transfer From China –Works Minister

Share

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi has said Nigeria expects an enhanced technology transfer from China. He said this when the Chinese Ambassador Yu Dunhai paid him a courtesy visit.

The former Ebonyi State governor also asked for fast facilitation of naira swap between both countries. A statement by the ministry yesterday said Umahi Nigeria expected increased investments and enhanced technology transfer from the Chinese government “beyond what is currently available”.

It said: “Umahi highlighted the various road and infrastructure projects being executed by Chinese firms such as CCECC, CHEC, CBC, CGC, and a host of others.”

The minister said China has every reason to support the Nigeria in promoting economic growth, particularly in terms of infrastructure development.

Umahi commended China for its world-class infrastructure development and requested the transfer of such advanced technologies, along with specialised training for Nigerian engineers in China.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

