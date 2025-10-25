Nigeria Exits FATF’s Grey List

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has removed Nigeria from its grey list. It was announced on Friday by the Director/CEO Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Hajiya Hafsat Bakari.

FATF decision ratifying Nigeria’s removal was announced at its October 2025 Plenary in Paris, France, during which it deleted Nigeria from the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, commonly known as the grey list.

“This milestone marks a historic moment in Nigeria’s fight against serious financial crimes. “The delisting of Nigeria underscores the country’s commitment to global standards in combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing”, NFIU statement said.

Nigeria was placed on the FATF grey list in February 2023, following the identification of strategic deficiencies in its Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework. Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the delisting.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the development as “a major milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards economic reform, institutional integrity and global credibility.”

This decision followed Nigeria’s successful and timely completion of its FATF Action Plan, marking over two years of sustained effort, reform and inter-agency coordination aimed at strengthening the country’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework.

Tinubu applauded the vital support from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Minister of Aviation, the Minister for Budget and Economic Planning, the Minister for Defence, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Minister for Solid Minerals, the Minister of State for Finance, the National Security Adviser as well as the leadership of the National Assembly and the Judiciary, in the attainment of the laudable achievement.

He commended the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, Ms Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, and the staff for their diligence in ensuring the complete and timely implementation of the country’s Action Plan.

Tinubu noted that the NFIU’s work has led to the recognition by the international community of the strides Nigeria has made in strengthening its measures to tackle serious crimes. “Without their dedication and sacrifice, today’s success could not have been achieved.