Nigeria has been left out of a proposed list of 43 countries facing new United States visa restrictions under President Donald Trump’s expanded immigration policy.

The draft report, prepared by the U.S. State Department and security agencies following Trump’s directive upon his return to office in January 2025, categorizes nations into three tiers of visa limitations.

The “Red list” includes 11 countries facing a total travel ban, such as Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

The “Orange list” consists of 10 nations, including Belarus, Russia, Pakistan, Haiti, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Myanmar, and Turkmenistan, which are recommended for strict visa restrictions.

Meanwhile, 22 countries have been placed on the “yellow list,” giving them 60 days to address U.S. security concerns or risk stricter restrictions.

These include Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, and Zimbabwe, among others.

Nigeria’s exclusion from the list is significant, given that it was previously affected by Trump’s visa restrictions during his first term.

This omission also follows recent moves by a U.S. congressional committee to clear the way for potential sanctions on Nigeria over alleged religious persecution.

The proposed restrictions remain under review, with U.S. embassies, intelligence agencies, and the State Department expected to finalize decisions before making them public.

