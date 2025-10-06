Nigeria Excluded As OPEC+ Increases Output By 137,000b/d

Nigeria was excluded from the countries that will benefit from increased oil production as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) yesterday increased crude oil supply by 137,000 barrels per day.

The benefiting countries from the new arrangement which will take place from next month, according to a statement on OPEC website yesterday are: Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman. With the development, Saudi Arabia is to supply 10.061mbpd; Russia, 9.532mbpd; Iraq, 4,255mbpd; UAE, 3.399mbpd; Kuwait, 2.589mbpd; Kazakhstan, 1.563mbpd; Algeria, 987,000b\d; and Oman, 808,000b\d.

The statement read: “Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman reaffirm commitment to market stability on current healthy oil market fundamentals and steady global economic outlook and adjust production. “The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 5 October 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook.”

It added: “In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in the low oil inventories, the eight participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 137 thousand barrels per day from the 1.65 million barrels per day additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023. “This adjustment will be implemented in November 2025 as detailed in the table below.

The 1.65 million barrels per day may be returned in part or in full subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner. The countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach and retaining full flexibility to pause or reverse the additional voluntary production adjustments, including the previously implemented voluntary adjustments of the 2.2 million barrels per day announced in November 2023.”

According to the statement, the eight OPEC+ countries also noted that this measure will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to accelerate their compensation.