April 14, 2025
Nigeria, EU To Strengthen Defence, Security Ties – Badaru

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has emphasized the need for deeper collaboration between Nigeria and the European Union in the areas of security and defence.

He made this known when Casmir Dirban, Director of Peace Partnership and Crisis Management at the European External Action Service in Brussels, paid him a courtesy visit at the Ship House, Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Mati Ali, special assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister, the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in the fight against terrorism and banditry.

Badaru called for deliberate efforts to explore more areas of collaboration with Nigeria on defence and security matters.

Earlier, Dirban, who was accompanied by the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Samuela Isopi, acknowledged the existing bilateral cooperation and expressed the EU’s desire to further strengthen relations with Nigeria.

