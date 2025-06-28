Nigeria, EU To Hold High-Level Meeting In Abuja

The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the European Union (EU) are set to convene a high-level meeting in Abuja to explore new areas of cooperation on multilateral and regional matters.

The strategic engagement, scheduled for Tuesday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 2, 2025, forms part of preparations for the upcoming Nigeria-EU Ministerial Meeting.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the meeting will be co-chaired by Ambassador Janet Olisa, Director of the Regions Department at Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Mathieu Briens, Deputy Managing Director for Africa at the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The discussions will centre on critical areas of the Nigeria-EU partnership, including migration, peace and security, governance, the humanitarian situation, trade and investment, human development in sectors such as health, education and social protection, as well as science, technology, innovation and the digital transition.

Ebienfa noted that Nigeria and the EU enjoy a deep and long-standing partnership rooted in shared values and mutual interests. He said both parties remain committed to multilateralism and a rules-based international order.