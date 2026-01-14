Nigeria, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Multilateralism, Strategic Partnership

Nigeria and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their shared commitment to multilateralism, the rule of law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter, while expressing confidence in the continued strengthening of Nigeria-EU relations.

The resolve for renewed partnership followed a high-level meeting between the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed and the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Gautier Mignot, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

Speaking during the engagement, the Permanent Secretary reaffirmed the longstanding and mutually beneficial partnership between Nigeria and the European Union, describing the EU as a critical development partner to Nigeria.

He highlighted the broad scope of cooperation spanning trade and investment, peace and security, governance, climate action, digital economy, agriculture, education, health, humanitarian assistance, and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Ahmed expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and underscored the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to economic diversification.

He disclosed that Nigeria has begun to move away from overdependence on oil, to focus on priority sectors such as agriculture, digital economy, climate-smart development, and innovation, while encouraging increased European investment and collaboration in these areas.

Ahmed also reiterated Nigeria’s strategic role in promoting regional peace and stability, particularly in West Africa, and welcomed continued EU cooperation in counter-terrorism, the prevention of violent extremism, maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, and post-conflict recovery efforts.

He noted the importance of addressing the root causes of insecurity, including poverty and youth unemployment.

On climate change, Ambassador Ahmed reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to climate action and sustainable development, calling for enhanced EU support in climate adaptation, energy transition, access to climate finance, and the transfer of green technologies.

He further advocated for a balanced, humane, and cooperative approach to migration, including legal mobility pathways, skills partnerships, and youth empowerment initiatives.

In his remarks, EU Ambassador Gautier Mignot commended the strong alignment between Nigeria’s priorities and the EU’s strategic objectives.

He described 2026 as a pivotal year for scaling up the partnership, particularly through structured dialogues and high-level engagements.

He announced ongoing preparations for a Nigeria-EU Ministerial Meeting proposed for March 2026 in Abuja, aimed at advancing cooperation across key sectors.

Ambassador Mignot highlighted the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, which seeks to leverage development assistance to attract private investment, noting significant EU-backed investments in infrastructure, digital connectivity, clean energy, water transportation, agriculture, and youth-focused programmes.

He also emphasised the EU’s growing support for Nigeria’s peace and security architecture, economic development, and regional stabilisation.