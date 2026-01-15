New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 15, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nigeria, EU Pledge…

Nigeria, EU Pledge Commitment To Multilateralism, Strategic Partnership

Nigeria and the European Union (EU) have expressed their commitment to multilateralism, the rule of law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter, while expressing confidence in the continued strengthening of the Nigeria-EU relations.

They reaffirmed the commitment at a meeting between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Dunoma Ahmed and the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS Gautier Mignot in Abuja.

Speaking during the engagement, Ahmed acknowledged the longstanding and mutually beneficial partnership between Nigeria and the EU, saying the latter is a critical development partner to Nigeria.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He highlighted the broad scope of cooperation spanning trade and investment, peace and security, governance, climate action, digital economy, agriculture, education, health, humanitarian assistance, and people-to-people exchanges. He expressed Nigeria’s satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and underscored the government’s commitment to economic diversification.

According to him, the Bola Tinubu government is prioritising sectors such as agriculture, the digital economy, climate-smart development and innovation as engines of sustainable growth, urging European businesses and investors to deepen their presence in Nigeria.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Don Seeks Strong Crypto Rules To Boost Economy
Read Next

Anambra Foundation Targets N3bn Empowerment Scheme