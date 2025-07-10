Nigeria, EU Discuss €20m Funding For Museum, Others

Nigeria and the European Union (EU) have agreed on a €20 million initiative aimed at strengthening partnerships between museums and supporting film festivals and digital creative industries across the country.

The agreement was disclosed on Thursday in Abuja during a courtesy visit by a high-level EU delegation led by the Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Samuela Gautier Mignot, to the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to harness Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage for economic growth, job creation, and national unity. It also reflects the growing importance of international cultural exchanges in promoting sustainable development.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Musawa revealed plans to produce a ‘Unity Song’ featuring major Nigerian artists, aimed at promoting national cohesion and addressing insecurity through the power of music.

“Culture is central to civilization and national growth. We must harness our cultural heritage to drive economic development, create employment, and promote unity,” she said.

She also announced plans for an upcoming Creative Economy Summit that will convene stakeholders across the sector to align efforts, foster strategic collaboration, and avoid duplication of initiatives. The summit will provide a platform to coordinate investments and innovation in Nigeria’s growing creative economy.

The Minister stressed the importance of data-driven interventions to guide policy decisions and improve the impact of cultural programmes. According to her, data mapping will play a key role in identifying gaps and ensuring resources are effectively deployed across the cultural and creative ecosystem.

Both Nigeria and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in areas such as capacity building, digital skills development, and job creation in the cultural and creative sectors. The partners also emphasized aligning projects with international best practices while adapting them to the realities of the Nigerian context.

The €20 million initiative is expected to have a transformative impact on Nigeria’s cultural landscape, supporting the development of museums, creative hubs, film festivals, and digital innovation across the country.