Nigeria: EU Backs Dialogue On Increasing Women’s Participation In Governance

The European Union (EU) on Monday supported a key dialogue focused on women’s inclusion and representation in governance in Nigeria.

Zissimos Vergos, deputy ambassador of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, disclosed this at the dialogue, held in Abuja and organised by the House of Representatives Constitution Review Committee in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC).

Vergos underscored the importance of women’s representation in governance as both a fundamental right and a driver of inclusive growth.

The EU noted that prioritising women’s political participation and representation is crucial for Nigeria’s growth, especially to fast-track the nation’s progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The active participation of women at all levels of decision-making and politics is essential to the achievement of equality, sustainable development, peace, and democracy,” Vergos said. “Women’s equal participation in power and decision-making roles is part of their fundamental right to participate in political life, and sits at the core of gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

Vergos acknowledged that, despite global progress, women remain underrepresented in government, often facing significant barriers to accessing and exercising political power.

He noted that the ongoing constitutional reform process in Nigeria presents a timely opportunity to implement an inclusive legal framework that promotes equal political participation, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, or disability status.

“Women’s participation in politics helps advance gender equality and affects both the range of policy issues that are considered and the types of solutions proposed. Whether a legislator is male or female has a distinct impact on their policy priorities,” he stated.

Vergos concluded by emphasising that women’s political leadership is not only a matter of equity but also a foundation for sustainable development.

“Women’s political leadership may not be the only answer to sustainable development, but it underscores the invaluable contributions women offer when given equal opportunities to men. We must strive for a society where every woman not only feels safe to survive but is empowered to thrive,” he said.

He urged stakeholders to adopt special measures to foster a more inclusive governance process, asserting that Nigeria now has a unique opportunity to join progressive nations in promoting gender equality through constitutional reforms.

Bringing together legislators, policymakers, political leaders, traditional and faith leaders, women’s groups, civil society, and other relevant stakeholders, the dialogue aimed to address the barriers that hinder women’s political advancement and strategise for sustainable change.

The dialogue, being an international event with a view to learn from experiences from other countries, also had in attendance representatives from South Africa, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

