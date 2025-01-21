‘Nigeria Estimates Over $2bn Carbon Market Activation By 2030’

Share

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), says Nigeria estimated over two billion dollars on carbon market activation programme by 2030.

Director, Resource and Environmental Policy Research (REPRC), UNN, Environment for Development (EfD) initiative, Nigeria, Prof. Nnaemeka Chukwuone, disclosed this at a one-day workshop in Abuja yesterday.

The workshop, which was tagged “Exploring the Potentials and Voluntary Carbon Market”, was organised by (REPRC/EfD) initiative.

Chukwuone said a huge of revenue was attached to carbon market, adding that efficient implementation of carbon market would improve job opportunities in the country.

“Under the carbon market activation programme, it is estimated that Nigeria will have over two billion dollars by 2030.

“I believe that if things are done well, it will go beyond that because it will generate alot of revenue. It will also create job opportunities.

“For instance, if we have offsets in the forestry, agriculture or even energy sector, the country will have a lot of money coming from carbon markets.”

