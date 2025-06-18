Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea Reaffirm Commitment On GOGGP Project Treaty

Share

Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have signed a joint communiqué outlining the roadmap for the implementation of the Gulf of Guinea Gas Pipeline (GOGGP) Project Treaty.

The communique was signed by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, and Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Hydrocarbons and and Mining Development, Antonio Oburu Ondo, at the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC Towers in Abuja.

Ekpo’s media aide; Louis Ibah, in a statement on Wednesday said the development marks a significant milestone for regional cooperation.

He explained that both Ministers reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the full implementation of the GOGGP Treaty, a significant regional project for economic growth, energy security, and industrial development.

He added that they agreed to establish a Joint Steering Committee and Sub-Committee on Gas Supply, with membership drawn from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Nigeria, NNPC Ltd, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Mining Development of Equatorial Guinea, SONAGAS and the Project developer, Gas Invest Limited /Amitee Global with the mandate to source gas supply, incorporation of holding and pipeline companies for the project.

According to him, the Roadmap includes the finalization of the International Project Agreement (IPA), ratification and deposit the project institutional documents (Treaty and IPA) with the United Nations, inauguration of inter-institutional committees, and establishment of sub-committees as provided under the Treaty.

Ekpo said the GOGGP Treaty represents a shared economic vision and a bond of trust between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.

He stressed the importance of implementing the Treaty with legality, mutual respect, and transparency, ensuring compliance with constitutional processes.

The treaty, he noted, is not just a political commitment but a national obligation to the people and future generations.

On behalf of Nigeria, Ekpo reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the project’s success and readiness to collaborate with Equatorial Guinea to meet all necessary legal and procedural requirements.

Ondo, welcomed the progress made on the GOGGP project during the Abuja meeting, and noted that the project would strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He urged the joint committee overseeing the project’s implementation to work diligently, transparently, and with utmost integrity to meet the set deadlines.

He highlighted the significant benefits the project would bring to both Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in terms of energy and economic development.

