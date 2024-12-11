Nigeria Enjoys Openness, Press Freedom – FG

Share

The Federal Government has opined that despite challenges and threats, the press in Nigeria has remained largely free.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, at the 2024 annual conference of the International Press Institute (IPI) in Abuja on Wednesday, said this is evidence of the proliferation of media organisations in the country, including digital media.

Alhaji Idris who was Chairman of the occasion, noted that since he assumed office in August of 2023, “we have asserted and reiterated our commitment to ensuring and expanding the freedom of the Nigerian press.

“Every time there has appeared to be a threat to this freedom, I have personally taken it upon myself to ensure that due process prevails and that the fundamental rights of the press are respected.”

He disclosed that President Bola Tinubu places a high premium on reforming and strengthening the judiciary in order to guarantee the existence and protection of fundamental rights that define the proper functioning of Nigeria’s civic space, including freedom of speech, freedom of association, and other constitutionally enshrined liberties.

The minister, however, pointed out that the civic space is not solely about freedoms but also about responsibilities, including showing respect and accommodation to all stakeholders.

“It is about understanding that for every right there is a corresponding responsibility, and that freedom does not come unbridled.

“It is knowing that media freedom involves knowing and acknowledging the immense power that the press wields, as shapers and moulders of public opinion and the permanent public record, and not abusing this power,” he said.

Alhaji Idris advised the media to create room for healthy debate and not to demonise those with contrary opinions or views.

“At the same time, there is ample room for holding institutions to account, whether public or private,” he said, adding that “those elected and appointed to public office must always understand that they keep these offices in trust for the people, and owe it to these owners to be accountable at all times.

“These truths can and must all coexist, if we want to forge a stronger democracy, as the foundation for the strong and prosperous Nigeria of our dreams.”

According to the minister, the proposed tax reform is envisioned to simplify Nigeria’s existing tax regimes and make compliance easier, and at the same time, reduce the tax burden on the most vulnerable Nigerians.

“A recurring highlight of the reform is the introduction of several new tax exemptions, that will benefit various categories of individuals and businesses,” he said.

Idris added that the tax reforms would complement broader macroeconomic reforms aimed at driving Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The theme of this year’s IPI is “Democracy, Media Freedom and the Imperative of Protecting the Nigerian Civic Space”.

