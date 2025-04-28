Nigeria Endorses Amendments To 8 Codes Of MLC 2006

Share

Nigeria has endorsed the amendments to eight codes of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006.

The amendments relate to the protection of seafarers against discrimination, the recognition of seafarers as key workers, improved access to shore-based welfare services, as well as measures addressing shipboard violence, harassment, and bullying, along with better accommodation and recreational facilities onboard vessels.

The agency’s Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, said in a statement that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who led Nigeria’s delegation to the Fifth International Labour Organization (ILO) Special Tripartite Committee Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to the welfare, rights, and protection of seafarers.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dayo Mobereola, commended the ILO for fostering dialogue on maritime labour standards.

He reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to ensuring decent working and living conditions for seafarers, citing the country’s recently approved minimum wage aligned with ILO standards.

Meanwhile, Mobereola used the platform to reinforce Nigeria’s bid for election to Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council during the upcoming elections scheduled for November/December 2025.

He stated that Nigeria’s inclusion in the Council would strengthen Africa’s representation and voice in shaping international maritime policies that promote fair labour practices, environmental sustainability, and technical cooperation.

Mobereola added that the Special Tripartite Committee comprises representatives from countries that have ratified the MLC 2006, most of whom are from maritime administrations that also attend IMO meetings.

He noted that this is the very first time Nigeria is widening the scope of its campaign to engage strategically with relevant international agencies.

