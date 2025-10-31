Nigeria Emerges Second Largest Importer Of Synthetic Fabrics From China

Nigeria has become the second largest importers of synthetic filament yarn woven fabrics from China after Vietnam as imports peaked at N306 billion ($204 million) in two months.

The product emerged the top exports from China in August. Electrical and electronic equipment top the list of China’s exports to Nigeria, with exports valued at $2.88 billion, followed by machinery at $2.13 billion and vehicles (excluding railway stock) at $1.34 billion.

Other significant categories included plastics ($1.26 billion) and articles of iron or steel ($1.17 billion). Beyond heavy industry, China also exports a range of consumer goods, including man-made filaments, clothing, and prefabricated furniture, reflecting the broad and diversified nature of its export offerings to Nigeria.

According to General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC), Vietnam was the largest importers of the yarn from China, with shipments in August alone valued at $179 million.

However, GACC said that the main imports of China from Nigeria were petroleum gas, $121 million, tin ores, $30.8 million, and other minerals, $21.9 million. According to GACC, in August 2025, China exported $1.91 billion worth of goods to Nigeria, marking a 22.7 per cent increase from August 2024, when trade amounted to $1.56 billion, saying over the last five years, trade has grown at an annualised rate of 6.34 per cent.

It was learnt that in January, the Nigerian Ports also received $1.94 billion worth of goods; February, $1.09 billion and March, $2.15 billion. Findings from GACC also indicated that leading exports in March were synthetic filament yarn woven fabric valued at $113 million; telephones, $59.3 million and motor vehicles, parts and accessories, $47.2 million among others.

However, Nigeria’s exports to China in the same month were valued at $136 million, leading to a negative trade balance of 97 per cent or $4.01 billion.

Also, between January and February, $3.03 billion worth of goods were shipped to the port from China. Other major exports are motor vehicles parts and accessories, bathroom ceramics, various chemical, polymer materials and electrical transformers.

The Customs data noted that only $169 million goods left Nigerian ports to China in February. Between February 2024 and February 2025 the exports of China to Nigeria decreased by $175 million (13.8 per cent) from $1.27 billion to $1.09 billion, while imports increased by $40 million (31.1 per cent) from $129 million to $169 million.

Recall that China recorded 91.4 per cent trade surplus with Nigeria between January and November 2024 as export swelled to $16.33 billion.

Findings revealed that Nigeria exports to China stood at $1.42 billion or eight per cent as statistics from General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) indicated that export cargoes to Nigeria in January was $1.63 billion; February, $1.62 billion; March, $1.37 billion; April, $1.49 billion; May, $1.48 billion; June, $1.44 billion; July, $1.28 billion; August,$1.156 billion and September, $1.45 billion.

Also, Nigeria exports to China in January stood at $208.9 million; February, $174.8 million; March, $147.6 million; April, $118.8 million; May, $187.2 million; June, $160.4 million; July, $164.2 million; August, $161.5 million and September, $105.8 million.