Nigeria Emerges Executive Board Chair Of UN-Habitat

Nigeria has been elected as the Chairman of the Executive Board of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat), New Telegraph reports.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo disclosed this in a statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry Of Housing and Urban Development, Badamasi Haiba.

He noted that the confirmation of Nigeria as chair of the board was disclosed during a meeting with the UN-Habitat Office and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, in Abuja.

On behalf of the Nigerian Government and the Housing Ministry, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo accepted the position, assuring that Nigeria would accomplish the mission.

Gwarzo lauded the UN-Habitat and the African Group for the confidence reposed in Nigeria’s quality leadership caused by her continuous commitment and exemplary role in the implementation of the African Urban Agenda (AUA) and the 2030 Agenda in the continent, assuring of Nigeria’s commitment towards the achievement of the mandate of UN-Habitat.

The Minister was delighted to acknowledge a notable milestone achieved in the human settlement sector in Nigeria since the establishment of the UN-Habitat Programme Support Office in 2003, saying that it was the result of the robust collaboration between the UN-Habitat and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He reiterated the commitment of the Ministry to execute its primary mandate of providing affordable housing in a secure, healthy and decent environment in both urban and rural areas for Nigerians.

“In this wise, UN-Habitat remains a critical partner. We, therefore, seek more of UN-Habitat’s collaboration in realising this vision and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda vision for housing and urban development in Nigeria, aimed at improving the living conditions of Nigerians through Urban Renewal and the development of New Towns.

“We equally look forward to early commencement and successful implementation of the Plan of the extant MoU which is geared towards a more robust human settlements development in the country,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the UN-Habitat delegation, Mathias Spaliviero felicitated with the Minister for the appointment of Nigeria and formally presented the appointment letter to the Minister of State.

Spaliviero explained that the Executive Board comprises 40-50 member states, saddled with making decisions, and accessing UN-Habitat progress according to the strategic plan.

He disclosed that UN-Habitat provided technical support for the National Urban Development Policy and also expressed commitment to further support until the policy is approved.