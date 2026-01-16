Nigeria, Egypt Fight For Bronze On SuperSport

Nigeria and Egypt will turn their attention to the thirdplace playoff at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, after both sides suffered semi-final heartbreak on Wednesday night.

The bronzemedal clash will be broadcast live on SuperSport as the tournament enters its final stages. The Super Eagles’ journey came to an end following a dramatic 4–2 penalty shootout defeat to host nation Morocco.

After a tense contest in which clear chances were limited, Nigeria were undone from the spot despite goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali saving one penalty. Misses from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi ultimately proved costly as Morocco booked their place in the final.

Earlier in the day, Senegal secured their place in the final with a hard-fought victory over Egypt in Tangier. The defending champions won the tie through star forward Sadio Mané.

The results confirmed a mouth-watering final between Morocco and Senegal, scheduled for Sunday at 9:00 pm. For Nigeria and Egypt, attention now shifts to Saturday’s third-place playoff, set for 6:00 pm.

Both the third-place match and the final will be shown live on the SuperSport AFCON dedicated channel on DStv and GOtv. Viewers can tune in via GOtv Channel 59 and DStv Channel 202, with Open Access available to DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli subscribers. Subscribers who reconnect will also enjoy access to the next higher package.