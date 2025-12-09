Nigeria, Egypt Downgrade Eagles, Pharaohs Friendly To Practice Match

Nigeria’s scheduled warmup game against Egypt ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has taken a new shape, as both countries have agreed to downgrade the encounter to a practice match.

According to a press statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the match will no longer be recognised as an official international friendly.

Instead, coaches of both the Super Eagles and the Pharaohs will be allowed to make unlimited substitutions, making it a full tactical test rather than a competitive outing.

The match, earlier fixed for Sunday, December 14, in Cairo, will now be played on Tuesday, December 16 at the Cairo International Stadium, the NFF confirmed yesterday.