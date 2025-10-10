Nigeria Edges Lesotho 2-1 In Must Win Qualifier Match

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured a dramatic 2–1 away win over Lesotho in Polokwane on Friday, delivering a much-needed boost to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign

The match remained goalless at halftime as both teams tried to find a rhythm, but Nigeria broke the deadlock midway through the second half.

A handball in the Lesotho box earned the visitors a penalty, which captain William Troost-Ekong calmly converted to make it 1–0.

With the Lesotho side reeling, Nigeria struck again in the 80th minute. Akor Adams, making his senior debut, tucked home a precise finish following a clever build-up and assist from Victor Osimhen to double the lead.

However, Lesotho pulled one back in the 83rd minute. A misjudged clearance by Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabalifrom a corner allowed Hlompho Kalake to volley in the rebound, setting up a tense finish.

In the end, Nigeria held on despite late pressure, grabbing all three points to inch closer to contention in CAF Group C. With this win, they now trail leaders Benin and South Africa by just one point each in the standings.

This victory gives Nigeria renewed momentum heading into their final qualifying fixtures. Their path to the World Cup still hinges on toppling other rivals and capitalising on slip-ups, but the desire and fight shown in Polokwane may prove critical in the tense run-in.