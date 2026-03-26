Nigeria Edge S’Africa In Super Over Thriller, Zimbabwe Set New Record

Nigeria’s Women’s U-19 team defeated South Africa in a tense super over clash, with captain Lucky Piety starring with an unbeaten 66 off 35 balls to earn Player of the Match.

South Africa, who batted first after winning the toss, recovered from an early collapse to post 133 for six, thanks to a captain’s knock of 69 off 47 balls by Mieke Van Voorst.

Nigeria’s chase started slowly, but Piety’s late heroics, including a 24-run over, rescued the innings and forced a super over. Nigeria scored 10 runs and held South Africa to nine to seal a dramatic victory.

In another match, Zimbabwe Women’s U-19 recorded a massive 180-run win over Ghana to set a new tournament record. Beloved Biza led the charge with an unbeaten 102 off 52 balls, supported by Lorraine Pemhiwa’s 60 not out, as Zimbabwe posted a huge total.

Ghana were then bowled out for just 45 runs, with Salem Museka taking four wickets, while Biza added three wickets to complete a brilliant allround display and claim Player of the Match honours.