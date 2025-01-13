Nigeria Earns N204.6bn From Gas Export Over Harsh Weather

Share

As Europe experiences harsh cold weather, Nigeria is set to earn N206.6 billion from gas export to the continent.

So far, three vessels with 211,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued from Nigeria are heading towards Spain for delivery this month.

Findings revealed that two of the vessels laden with 146,000 tonnes of the cargo were already close to the Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife Anchorage, Spain.

Data obtained from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position explained that the natural gas was loaded late in December 2024, adding that LNG Bonny II with 80,000 tonnes and LNG Sokoto, 66,000 tonnes would be the first of the cargo that left Bonny Liquefied plant in Nigeria to Europe.

Also, LNG Lokoja with 65,000 tonnes is still within the Gulf of Guinea waters sailing to its destination in Europe as price per metric tonne is estimated at $588.40.

In November 2024, NPA data revealed that only 208, 000 tonnes of the fuel were shipped out by three vessels as the country’s capacity to export 1.17 million tonnes monthly dwindled, leading to shortfall of 959, 000 tonne.

According to the shipping data, LNG Sokoto shipped 66,000 tonnes to Europe in November, while Abalamabie, 77,000 tonnes and LNG Ondo, 65,000 tonnes moved out of Bonny Island to Europe with the cargo.

Recall that in September, 1.36 million tonnes of the fuel valued at $936 million was ferried out to Asia and Europe. Also, between April and August, 2024 was 1.20 million tonnes of gas valued at $894 million (N1.43 trillion).

The shipping data indicated LNG Adamawa left the Onne Port to the Port of Sines, Portugal with 66,000 tonnes, Maran Gas Mystras, 77,000 in September 2024.

Meanwhile, Kpler shipping outlook, had explained that 1.36 million tonnes were ferried out in September from the country as 37 per cent was exported to Europe, followed by about 23 per cent to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and almost 9 per cent to North America.

In July, only 1.07 million tonnes tonnes also left Onne Port, while the data also revealed that a total 361,000 tonnes were loaded by five vessels in May and 473, 404 tonnes laden in seven ships left the country in April, 2024.

The shipping data revealed that LNG Lagos II loaded 77,000 tonnes in May; Vivit Arabia LNG, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Oyo, 65,000 tonnes; LNG Port Harcourt, 77,000 tonnes and LNG Imo, 65,000 tonnes.

Also in April 2024, LNG Kano lifted 66,000 tonnes; LNG River Orashi, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny, 77,000 tonnes; NLG Bayelsa, 66,000 tonnes LNG Benue, 66,000 tonnes; LNG Ondo , 66,404 tonnes and LNG Akwa Ibom, 66,000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, following cold weather, liquefied natural gas cargoes meant for Europe are being diverted to Asia to meet stronger Asian demand as gas prices in Europe have eased.

One of the vessels, Aristos I left Nigeria’s Bonny Island on Oct 31 2024 and went around the Cape of Good Hope towards Asia. Also, Mitsubishi’s Diamond Gas Victoria made the same move, according to Kpler data.

It noted: “We have seen at least a couple of cargoes switching back to Asia after initially diverting towards Europe, although the bulk of diversions in the last couple of weeks were towards Europe.”

It was revealed that weekly exports NG have been on an upward trend since the second half of this year, with the 10-day moving average consistently over last year’s level (except during a downtime earlier in October 2024).

This was due to higher domestic natural gas production, more feedgas availability for LNG production as well as government efforts to tighten security around the country’s oil and gas infrastructure.

According to Kpler data, more than half of Nigeria’s total exports are delivered to Europe. Nigeria exported 13.47 million tonnes (Mt) last year, down around 10 per cent compared to 14.61 tonnes exported in 2022.

It was gathered that the Nigerian National Petroleum Com – pany Limited (NNPCLtd) has began shipment of the cargoes to Japan and China on a Delivered Ex-Ship basis (DES).

Delivered Ex-Ship is an international commercial term that requires the seller to deliver the products/goods at a specific port as the seller only bears the risks and costs related to the delivery from the point of origin to the named port.

Based on this trade arrangement, the company noted NNPC LNG Ltd, in collaboration with NNPC Shipping Ltd would deliver at least two more LNG cargoes to the Asian market on DES basis by November 2024.

The company further explained that the decision was taken in line with its strategic vision to be a dynamic and reliable global energy supplier of choice.

