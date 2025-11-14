Nigeria Earns $10.01bn From Gas Export In 9 Months

As demand for gas thickens, Nigeria has exported 13.53 million metric tonnes (697,182.64 mmscf) of liquefied natural gas valued at $10.01 billion in nine months to Spain, France, Portugal, The Netherlands, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Jamaica, The Philippines, India, China, Taiwan and other destinations.

It was gathered that the average price of the fuel fluctuates between $740 and $810 per tonne in Europe. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that despite shortfall in production, gas shipments in January 2025 was 83,476.39 mmscf; February, 58,985.16 mmscf; March, 81,524.33 mmscf; April, 83,747.83 mmscf and May, 88,182.42 mmscf.

Also in June, the country recorded 86,025.81 mmscf exports; July, 95,915.58 mmscf; August, 72,146.56 mmscf and September, 47,178.57 mmscf.

Also, findings from Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) revealed that the month of September recorded the lowest export since the beginning of the year due to disruption in production, while July recorded the highest shipment of gas, followed by months of May and June, when shipments were 88,182.42 mmscf and 86,025.81 mmscf respectively.

It was gathered that domestic sale was put at 370,662 mmscf in the first half of the year as sales in January was 64,206.09 mmscf; February, 58,473.65 mmscf; March, 64,303.75 mmscf; April, 64,097.82 mmscf; May, 57,297.87 mmscf and June, 62,282.77 mmscf.

In nine months, the country produced 2,039,677.89 mmscf (40.79 million tonnes), while domestic use was 30 per cent or 565,373.16 mmscf (12.17 million tonnes).

Also, Kpler data shows that Europe remains the primary destination for a significant portion of Nigeria’s LNG exports, with over half of total exports typically going to the continent, noting data from July 2025 shows 35.88 per cent of total gas production was allocated to domestic sales.

Despite the huge earnings recorded within the period, it, however, lost part of the resources as about 150,028.86 mmscf or 3.03 million tonnes were wasted through flaring.

In January, 18,718.64 mmscf were flared; February, 15,852.83 mmscf; March, 16,377.65 mmscf; April, 17,093.06 mmscf; May, 16,819.19 mmscf and June, 15,883. 93mmscf, July, 16, 381.79 mmscf; August, 15,057.79 mmscf and 16,679.41mmscf.

Recall that in 2024, Spain imported approximately $638 million worth of gas from Nigeria, China, $576 million; France $530 million; India, $495 million; South Korea, $391 million and Portugal, $391 million.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is still battling to meet 2.02 million tonnes of gas ordered by buyers in Europe and Asia in August and September 2025 as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data indicated that only six vessels left with 404,000 tonnes.

The port data also revealed that LNG Cross Rivers had sailed to Santa Cruz de Tenerife Port, Spain to deliver 66,000 tonnes and LNG Oyo laden with 66,000 went to Port of FossurMer, France. Also, the shipping data explained that Vivit Arabia LNG has loaded 77,000 tonnes; LNG Imo, 65,000 tonnes; LNG Kano, 65,000 tonnes; tonnes and LNG Enugu 65,000 tonnes.

Also, Kpler in its forecast had said that Nigeria’s LNG supply to Asia saw an increase from July 2025, with a projection of 1.01 million metric tonnes in July, which was the highest level for the year so far. It, however, failed to meet the target.

This is part of a broader trend of increased Nigerian LNG exports to Asia, with Kpler also forecasting a rise to 1.36 million in September 2025. It was gathered that there is 16 per cent improvement over the June exports of 505,000 tonnes, leading to 1.11 million tonnes of gas exports valued at $974 million in two months.

In June, Grace Dahlia left the country with 77,000 tonnes; Maran Gas Olympias, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 66,000 tonnes; Grace Dahlia, 77,000 tonnes; Cool Voyager, 64,000 tonnes and LNG Lagos II, 77,000 tonnes.

Nigeria has been focusing on liquefied natural gas exports to Europe and Asia since the beginning of the year with the decline of Russian exports to Europe as Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) planned to ship more LNG cargoes on a Delivered Ex Ship (DES) basis, where sellers pay all costs to move cargoes to buyers.