Nigeria exported 19.4 million tonnes (942,743 million) standard cubic feet of liquefied natural gas worth N14.2 trillion ($10.08 billion) last year. The shipments headed to India, China, The Netherlands, Kuwait, South Korea, Pakistan, Jamaica, Spain, France, Portugal, The Philippines, Taiwan and other destinations.

The country had targeted 23 million tonnes in 2025 for exports, following high demand but could only exported 19.4 million tonnes, leading to a deficit supply of four million tonnes valued at $2.1billion.

It was gathered that average price of the fuel was between $490 and $522.5 and per tonne in Europe as at December last year even as the country increased production from 6.8 bcfd per day in 2023 to 7.5 bcfd in 2025 with domestic gas supply crossing the 2bcfd threshold for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

Findings by New Telegraph from Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) revealed that gas shipment in January 2025 was 83,476.39 mmscf; February, 58,985.16 mmscf; March, 81,524.33 mmscf; April, 83,747.83 mmscf; May, 88,182.42 mmscf and June, 86,025.81 mmscf exports.

Also in July, 95,915.58 mmscf was shipped; August, 72,146.56 mmscf; September, 47,178.57 mmscf; October, 88,735.33 mmscf; November, 90,689.96 mmscf and December, 101,913.03 mmscf.

NUPRC’s data also revealed that the month of September recorded the lowest export since the begin of the year due to disruption in production, while December recorded the highest shipment of gas, followed by month of November, when shipment was 90,689.96 mmscf and December, 101,913.03 mmscf respectively. Domestic sales were put at 780,615 mmscf in the year as sales in January was 64,206.09 mmscf;

February, 58,473.65 mmscf; March, 64,303.75 mmscf; April, 64,097.82 mmscf; May, 57,297.87 mmscf and June, 62,282.77 mmscf; July, 70,620.90 mmscf; August,71, 378.32 mmscf; September, 64,560.55 mmscf; October, 61,893.38 mmscf; November, 56,240.13 mmsccf and December, 56,085.69 mmscf.