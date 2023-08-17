Nigeria Earned $741.48bn From Oil And Gas Between 1999 And 2020 – NEITI

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr Ogbonnaya Orji has said Nigeria earned $741.48 billion from the oil and gas sector between 1999 and 2020.

He spoke at the Multi-Stakeholders’ Roundtable on Tuesday on the approval of the NEITI 2021 Oil, Gas, and Mining Industry Reports held at NEITI House in Abuja.

Orji said: “NEITI has conducted a total of thirteen cycles of reconciliatory reports in the oil and gas sector and eleven cycles of reports in the solid minerals sector.

“These reports have disclosed total revenue earnings to the government of $741.48 billion from the oil and gas sector and N635.3 billion from the solid mineral sector.

“These earnings were between the years 1999-2020 (Oil and gas) and 2006-2020 (Solid minerals sector earnings).”