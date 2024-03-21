Nigeria Earned $4.92bn From Taxes, Royalties, Fees From Oil Major

Nigeria has regained its position as the highest recipient of payments from Shell in 2023, data from the multinational has revealed. According to the data, production entitlement, taxes, royalties, and fees to the government in 2023 amounted to $4.92 billion. This is the highest in four years.

The data showed that the payment to Nigeria rose by 8.85 per cent compared to $4.52 billion the previous year. This represented 16.67 per cent of the company’s total payments to 26 countries. Nigeria, in 2022, dropped to the third-biggest recipient, although its payout increased by 0.92 per cent to $4.52 billion. The company’s payment to the country skyrocketed to $6.39 billion in 2018, declined to $5.63 billion in 2019 and dipped further to $3.24 billion in 2020.

Nigeria lost the top position in 2021, when Shell paid to Norway the largest amount of about $4.52 billion compared to the $4.48 billion Nigeria was paid. Data from Shell showed that the payments from the multinational to countries where it operates declined 14.11 per cent year-on-year to $29.52 billion in 2023 as its annual profit dropped 30 percent compared to its highest ever earnings of $39.9 billion in 2022.

According the oil giant’s latest report, payments made to governments increased “from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities).” The report further showed that Shell’s subsidiaries in Nigeria paid $3.46 billion to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) in 2023 as production entitlement, while it paid $587.64 million as taxes to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The report also showed that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) received about $727.85 million and $1.73 million for royalties and fees respectively from the multinational. The report also revealed that Shell remitted $139.99 million to the Niger Delta Development Commission. The data also showed that Shell paid fees amounting to $4.28 million to the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure and $85,890 to Nigeria Police Trust Fund.