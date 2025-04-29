Nigeria Earned $1.791bn From Non-oil Export In Q1’25

Share

Nigeria exported non oil products valued at $1.791 billion in first quarter of 2025, an increase of 24.75 per cent over and above $1.436 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024, Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni confirmed on Monday.

She said the exported volume also increased to 2.416 million metric tonnes, an increase of 243.44 per cent from 1.937 million metric tons recorded in first quart quarter.

Addressing the media in Abuja, Nonye said in the reviewed quarter, a total 197 distinct products were exported, reflecting an increase compared to 162 products recorded in the first quarter of 2024.

The exported products ranged from manufactured and semi-processed goods, to industrial extracts, and agricultural commodities, amongst others.

The exports traversed diverse regions, including Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania. Notably, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Brazil emerged as the top three countries in terms of the export values of non-oil products from Nigeria.

Based on information received from Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs), of the top-20 products exported in the first quarter of 2025, Cocoa and its derivatives including cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, cocoa cake came first, followed by Urea, Cashew Nut, Sesame Seed, Gold Dore, Cocoa Butter, Aluminium Ingots, Copper Ingot, Soya Beans/meal, Rubber were the top of the list.

The top commodity in terms of total non-oil export, accounting for 45.02 per cent was cocoa beans. Urea/fertiliser held the second position at 19.32 per cent while cashew nuts came third with 5.81 per cent of the total exported products.

