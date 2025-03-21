Nigeria Drops To 105 In 2025 World Happiness Rankings

Share

Nigeria secured the 105 ranking out of 147 nations in the 2025 World Happiness Report unveiled yesterday as the world observes the International Day of Happiness.

The report showed that Nigeria dropped three spots from its 2024 ranking of 102, but has moved higher to become the 10th happiest country in Africa.

Libya emerged the highest-ranked nation in Africa, securing 79 on the standing, surpassing its neighbors in life satisfaction and societal wellbeing amidst a landscape of ongoing challenges.

Finland continued ts streak as the world’s happiest country for the eighth consecutive year, with other Nordic nations like Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden following its lead.

According to the report, the Netherlands stands at number five, Israel number eight and Luxembourg number nine, completing the top 10 list.

The United States, which fell out of the top 20 for the first time last year, now ranks No. 24, as it reached its highest ranking of number 11 back in 2012.

The decline in happiness is not exclusive to the US, as the United Kingdom now stands at 23, recording its lowest average life satisfaction since 2017.

