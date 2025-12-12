Nigeria Drops Nine Places In ‘Where To Invest In Africa’ Rankings

Nigeria dropped from its ninth place last year to the eighteenth position in Rand Merchant Bank’s (RMB) “Where to Invest in Africa” 2025/26 rankings.

According to the rankings, Seychelles retained its position as the number one country to invest in on the continent. It was followed by Mauritius and Egypt in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

South Africa, Morrocco and Ghana placed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. Other countries in the top ten are, Algeria(7th), Cote d’lvoire (8th), Tanzania (9th) and Kenya (10th).

A breakdown of the rankings shows that in West Africa, Nigeria ranked fourth, falling below countries such as Ghana( first), Cote d’Ivoire (second), and Senegal (third). The RMB Where to Invest in Africa Index focused on fun damentals – what economists refer to as structural elements.

These are factors that are foundational, slow-moving, and robust – rather than fickle, flighty, and erratic. “We, therefore, anticipate most countries to maintain their respective rankings from year to year.

Industrial structures, populations, and investment environments rarely change considerably over short spells”, the South African lender said in the report.

Thus, the report said it was unsurprising that 11 countries retained their positions in this year’s report. Modest moves of between one and three positions apply to a further 14 countries.

“So, just over half of our countries moved at most one position”. A total of seven countries moved between two and four positions – admittedly interesting, but still modest. Just six countries experienced moves of five places or more.