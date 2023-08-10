Nigeria Draw Senegal, Mali In Pre-Olympics Qualifiers

D’Tigers have been handed a tough draw in the FIBA pre-Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled to hold between August 14 and 20 in Lagos. The Nigerian team will face Senegal, Mali and Uganda in Group A of the tournament setting up a difficult route for D’Tigers to make the cut for the main qualifying tournament.

In a schedule released on yesterday, Group B comprises DR Congo, Cameroon, Tunisia and Guinea. The winner of the tournament qualifies for the Olympics Qualify- ing tournament as an African representative.

According to the schedule, host country Nigeria will take on another powerhouse Senegal in the opening game while Mali will face Fifteen players, led by Chimezie Metu of the Sacramento Kings, have been invited by the Nigeria Basketball Federation to camp while Coach Ogor Odaudu will lead the D’Tigers to the tournament.