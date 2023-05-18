New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Nigeria Donates Office For Regional Maritime Bank In Abuja

The Federal Government has announced that it has a ready office for the smooth take-off of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWAC) Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) slated to have its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city. This was disclosed in Abuja by the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, at the inauguration of the agency’s Abuja zonal office.

New Telegraph gathered that the multi-story office building located in the central business district of Abuja will also serve as the zonal office of NIMASA. Announcing the donation and inauguration of the building, Jamoh said “…Our vision and mission as a background to why we have come today to commission this complex…is to be the leading maritime administration in Africa, advancing Nigeria’s global maritime goals.

“It is to achieve and sustain safe, secure shipping, cleaner oceans and enhanced maritime capacity in line with global best practice towards Nigeria’s economic development. “NIMASA is an agency with global ramifications; our maritime domain is a shared and international one. Shipping is international. Our partners and stakeholders are spread across regional, continental and international constituencies,” Jamoh said.

