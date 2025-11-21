Nigeria Dominates West African Aviation Fuel Market With N358bn Exports

Eight vessels laden with N358 million ($239 million) worth of Jet A1 has left Nigerian port to various ports in Senegal, Togo, Ghana, France, Spain and United States, following high demand for aviation fuel.

Findings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that the ships loaded about 342 million litres (342,000 tonnes) of the fuel this month capturing the neighbouring markets with Albaro loaded with 44,000 tonnes; Pacific Blue, 44,000 tonnes; STI Mighty, 44000 tonnes; Doric Pioneer, 44,000 tonnes; Atlantic Sunflower, 40,000 tonnes; Tom Strong, 44,000 tonnes; Hafnia Panther, 44,000 tonnes and Ardmore Sea Vintage, 38,000 tonnes.

As of November 9, 2025, the price of Jet A-1 fuel in the global market was approximately $697.6 per metric tonne, however, the fuel is being sold in Europe 984 euros per metric tonne in France (as of November 2025), Switzerland it was around $675.5 per metric tonne in November 2025.

Also, as at Monday this week, it was learnt that Pacific Blue has arrived at the port of Baton Rouge, United States as Doric Pioneer berthed at Lome Anchorage, Togo with 44,000 tonnes of the fuel.

Also, Atlantic Sunflower has been more at Lome Port since Saturday, November 8 2025 to offload its products, while Ardmore Seavantage is at North East Atlantic Ocean en route to the port of Portland, United Kingdom. In July 2025, the shipping data indicated that 488,000 tonnes of the fuel left the country, while 527,000 tonnes tonnes in June.

The export increased by 62 per cent from 186,000 tonnes in May to 488, 000 tonnes in July. The shipping data also revealed that 13 vessels left the Dangote Jetty in Lagos July and 12 vessels in June to various destinations as Grace lifted 44,000 tonnes; MT Amif, 19,000 tonnes; Elandra Palm, 40,000 tonnes and STI Meraux, 37,000 tonnes, Torm Alexandra, 44000 tonnes; Binta Saleh, 44,000 tonnes; Al Khtam, 44,000 tonnes and MT Hellas Fighter, 44,000 tonnes.

Also, 341,000 tonnes left the country in June 2025 and 186,000 tonnes in May to various destinations. Recall that the global aviation bodies like the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) have championed the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as part of an ambitious goal to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

In an effort to meet environmental targets, the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) called for the new Dangote Refinery to lead the charge in SAF production, noting that Africa, home to one of the fastest-growing aviation markets, must position itself at the forefront of sustainable aviation fuel development.

With Dangote Refinery’s advanced infrastructure and capacity, AFCAC sees it as a potential key player in reshaping the continent’s aviation fuel landscape, making SAF production a priority for future-proofing the industry.

Meanwhile, NGO Climate Catalyst and the SASHA Coalition has stressed the need for robust due diligence to ensure investments in aviation biofuels and e-fuels are both environmentally sustainable and financially sound.

It noted in its report that biofuel feed stocks may cause biodiversity loss, land-use change emissions or breach environmental rules, leading to regulatory penalties, saying that poor worker reskilling, lack of local economic planning, or weak community engagement could destabilise jobs and damage reputations.

