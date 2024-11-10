Nigeria Dominates Grammy Award Nominations For African Best Music Performance

Share

Nigerian music stars have continued to achieve great strides on the global stage as Nigeria’s 7 nominations dominated the Grammy Awards expected to hold on February 2, 2025.

Following the unveiling of the nominees’ list by the Recording Academy recently, Burna Boy, Asake, Davido, Lojay, Yemi Alade, and Tems were among the leading African stars that received nominations.

Specifically, Burna Boy’s “higher” and Asake’s collaboration with Wizkid, “MMS,” were recognised, while Davido and Lojay’s contributions to Chris Brown’s “Sensational” and Yemi Alade’s “Tomorrow” also earned nominations, alongside Tems’ “love me, heje.”

Tems has made history as the sole African artist with three global music category nominations. Her debut album, “born in the wild” is nominated for best global music album, while “burning” competes for best R&B song.

Other Nigerian nominees include: Rema (Best Global Music Album for “Rave & roses”) and Jordan Adetunji (Best Reggae Album for “bloody civilian” on Bob Marley’s “one love” soundtrack).

Burna Boy’s sixth consecutive nomination solidifies his position as Nigeria’s most nominated artist. His inaugural nomination and 2021 win for “twice as tall” paved the way for increased African representation.

Winning more Grammy is one of the biggest dreams of both Nigerian musicians and music fans. All fingers are crossed for the 7 Nominations to bring glory home.

The 67th grammy awards ceremony will take place on February 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

