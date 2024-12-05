Nigeria Doesn’t Have True Democracy – Davido

Share

American-born Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has opined that unlike the United States of America (USA), Nigeria lacks true democracy.

Davido who was a few days ago under fire for not being patriotic in defense of his country said he believed in American democracy.

He stated this while featuring in a recent episode of The Morning Hustle podcast.

According to the singer, he congratulated Donald Trump after his electoral victory despite voting for his opponent, Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party because he believes in American democracy.

Davido said: “I congratulated Donald Trump. That’s the president! What are you talking about? If I were running against him, I would still have congratulated him.

“What I like about America is that there’s true democracy. Where I come from (Nigeria), it’s not so.

“To be honest, I voted for Kamala Harris because I wanted to see the first female president in my generation. That would have been cool.”

