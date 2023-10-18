Nigeria Does Not Have Manpower To Develop Its Economy – Babalakin

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Wale Babalakin took a critical look at the nation’s economy and said Nigeria does not have the required manpower to develop her economy because of the poor quality of her graduates.

Babalakin expressed sadness that many institutions in the country are producing graduates who cannot compete with their counterparts in other parts of the world because of the low quality of education they received from their respective institutions. He regretted that many professors speak bad grammar and wondered what they teach their students.

Speaking at the public lecture titled”Educating for Leadership: The Perspective of a GCI Old Boy”, Babalakin who is the National President of of Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association (GCIOBA) said the standard and quality of education being turned out in Nigeria called for concern.

According to him, schools from post-primary to higher institutions should ensure that the number of students admitted into schools corresponds with the available learning facilities to enhance the quality of education.

He stated that any system of education that does deliver quality education is no education, saying Nigeria schools have been turned into certificate-awarding institutions without quality that can turn around the fortune of the country.

Babalakin stated that mass admission into schools without recourse to existing learning facilities has greatly undermined the quality of education in Nigeria.

He lamented that indiscipline has replaced core values that Nigerians were known for in the past. He noted that any nation where only the public officeholders are the most successful people is in trouble.

His words “I am not against free education, but any system of education that does not deliver quality education is nothing. Mass admission without commensurate learning facilities cannot produce good students. That’s why we have few people with skills in the country.

“We have brought indiscipline to our lives. Any country where only people in public offices are the most successful is in trouble. Public officeholders should be disciplined and cautious of their deeds because whatever they do percolates to the bottom.

“Developed countries created an enabling environment for their citizens to thrive in their different fields of endeavours. Our governments should create an enabling environment for our citizens to thrive.”

Delivering the lecture entitled: “Educating For Leadership: The Perspective of A GCI Old Boy,” Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu implored the audience, particularly students from secondary schools invited to the programme, to always strive to be their best in serving in whatever capacity.

He noted that there are no streamlined principles or curricula which is taught in the classroom on how to be a good leader.

Dr. Dipeolu, who is of 1970 set of the school, identified hard work, integrity, and vision as parts of ingredients needed by anyone striving to be a good leader.

His words “Be your best wherever you find yourself. Use hard work and integrity to be to the top. Commitment, and participating in activities that are happening in your environment are other ways of learning to be a good leader.

“You must have a vision and also try to build confidence and trust in people around you, particularly among your friends. This will transform you into a good leader.”

In his address, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who was represented by Dr. Olawumi Olawale, Special Adviser (Education) to the governor, commended GCI authority for maintaining the standard of the school in all spheres.

In his closing remark, National Social Secretary, 1991 September set, Adeolu Akinwumi, disclosed that GCIOBA is currently running their Alma Mater.

Akinwumi, who is a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant stated that the Alumni Association wanted to turn the school around through the provision of learning facilities.

Among the schools in attendance are Aquinas College, Akure, Fiwasaye Girls’Grammar School, Akure, and others.