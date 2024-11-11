Nigeria Does Not Have Energy Security – Kyari

Share

…Outlines Vision for Nigeria’s Energy Future

…NNPC Ltd works towards cheaper, cleaner fuel

…Says NNPC To Unveil Twelve CNG Stations Soon …

…NNPC Ltd Not Sabotaging Domestic Refineries

…Says naira crude sales and purchases’ll stabilize naira

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mallam Mele Kyari has said that there is no energy security in Nigeria.

He stated that over 50% of the population of Nigeria does not have access to electricity while over 70% of the population does not have access to clean cooking fuel.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the 42nd Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition themed: “Resolving the Nigeria Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth and Affordability” in Lagos, on Monday.

Kyari said: “We do not have energy security in our country today. It is not in doubt. You have seen all the data. But I think we should consider what we can do today. I agree with the gentleman who said if you can not domesticate, you can not control. That is absolutely correct. It applies to everything from the entire process of finding oil to processing it and taking it to the market. We must find a way of domesticating it.

“As a country, I also believe strongly that we have done great things but it is not sufficient. It is not enough.

“Today when you say energy the thing that comes to people’s minds is the availability of PMS. I tell you energy security is not about PMS. It is beyond this. As a country today and the data has shown that, we all know that over 50% of our population does not have access to electricity, and over 70% of our population does not have access to clean cooking fuel. This is very true.

“Have we taken any specific steps to close that gap both in terms of having access to electricity and clean cooking fuel? I believe that substantial work has been done. Without mincing words, NNPC is left with the cross. We are humbly and proudly carrying it as NNPC Ltd. No matter what is being said by anyone in the industry.”

Kyari reiterated the company’s commitment to resolving Nigeria’s energy trilemma, by ensuring energy security, sustainable growth and energy affordability.

The GCEO, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, also said the company has perfected plans to deliver 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Stations and Mini LNG Plants soon, as part of efforts to boost the existing 1.6 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of gas supply for the domestic market.

He said: “The energy trilemma is a profound responsibility we shoulder as stewards of Nigeria’s energy future. NNPC Ltd. is working tirelessly to improve our supply chain, develop new refining capacities and expand our retail network.”

According to him, NNPC Ltd. is set to collaborate with private refineries to ensure affordable and sustainable petroleum products supply; and Naira-for-crude transactions in order to stabilise the local currency and regulate forex markets.

This, he added, will bring about the expansion of gas infrastructure such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipelines projects and the development of cleaner energy options, such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

He said: “Currently, NNPC Ltd supplies over 1.6 bscf of gas per day to the domestic market through infrastructure we either own outrightly or operate with partners. This distribution network is entirely managed on NNPC Ltd.’s balance sheet.”

Explaining that the company is expanding its efforts to enhance domestic energy access, the NNPC Ltd helmsman said the next 3-6 months will see significant project launches, including CNG mother stations, mini-LNG plants, and additional CNG daughter stations.

Kyari, who commended President Tinubu’s efforts to relieve forex pressures by reducing fuel imports and strengthening Nigeria’s local refining capacity, emphasised the need for collaboration, innovation, and technology in achieving Nigeria’s energy goals.

He said: “Resolving the energy trilemma requires bold ideas, shared knowledge, and collective determination. Together, let us build a Nigeria where energy is secure, sustainable, and affordable for all.”

On NNPC Ltd.’s mandate to guarantee energy security as stipulated by the Petroleum Industry Act, of 2021, Kyari said the Company has fostered partnerships and investments aimed at enhancing local production and generating revenue for economic diversification.

He harped on the importance of the domestication of Nigeria’s crude oil. He also urged investors to join NNPC Ltd in its efforts to grow the oil and gas sector.

He said: “Everything investor here is here to produce oil or gas and export and make money. This is the reality. We as NNPC are left with the cross of making sure that is made domestically available. That speaks to the availability of crude oil for processing in the domestic market, provision of finished products in the domestic market and also delivering gas into the domestic market. We are doing this at a huge cost.

“Today, I can confirm to you that by quarter one of 2025, there will be at least 12 mother stations that will be available for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

“Not only that, We are also building an LNG plant that will deliver gas into the market and will sustain growth in the CNG pedigree and also make gas available to main power plants and other stakeholders in the industry in the short term. This will do two things. It will bring cheaper fuel, cleaner fuel and also utilise the enormous resources that we have in our country.

“We are building this but with some partners. Join us at the beginning because this is business and there is a market for it. There are entities in this country that when you scale up power, they are ready to take it.”

Reacting to claims that NNPC Ltd is sabotaging the efforts of domestic refineries, Kyari said the NNPC Ltd. is part-owners of the Dangote Refinery.

He stated that such an investment is a strategic move aimed at strengthening domestic fuel supply.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his reforms in the sector including the removal of fuel subsidy and exchange unification.

He said: “On domestic refining, there are a number of media stunts that you see around, around NNPC and around while ‘NNPC is now the saboteur of domestic refining. That NNPC is not willing to support domestic refining.’ That is very far-fetched and I must speak to it.

“We are proud part-owners of Dangote Refinery. No doubt about that. We saw an opportunity that there is a clear market of at least 300,000 barrels of our production which we know that as time moves on, people will start struggling to find a market for their production.

“It will happen. It is already happening. Oil is paramount. People have choices and therefore we saw an opportunity to supply to the domestic refinery, not only Dangote but any other refinery that operates in the country. So it is a very informed business decision.

“Therefore from day one, we knew that it is to our benefit to supply crude oil to domestic refineries. So we do not need to be persuaded, we do not need anybody to talk to us. There is no need for any pressure from the street for us to do this. We are already doing this.

“The second part of it is the issue around the gentleman who said if you can not domesticate, you can not control it. He is absolutely correct. But we should never forget that Nigerian crude is a quality product. We choose that every product that we have in this country must come from domestic production and we must deal with pricing, everybody buys Nigerian crude to process.

“No one takes Nigerian crude except one or two refineries that I know are still processing, nobody does it because you do have a gap in value if you do this. As a country, I believe strongly also that we must process all the crude that we have in the country to the optimum. You can do intermediary products, and sell to the market, you are still adding value.

“You do not have to sell gasoline that is coming from Nigeria production, you can do something different. So you can process it domestically. The quality issue is a relative thing. It is by geography. It is by location.

“We would do everything possible to ensure that we domesticate it to make sure that NNPC does not import any product. We are taking from only domestic refineries. But I also know that we are working jointly with the government to make sure that we manage the issue around pricing. Substantial work has been done and this will no longer be an issue.”

He added: “The other issue. ‘How NNPC does not want to sell crude to a refinery in naira.’ That is a form of sabotage. Far from it. As a matter of fact, it makes no difference to us because if you sell crude to a domestic refinery in naira and you buy my product in naira, it is a debt zero game. You lose nothing, you probably gain awesomely.

“But otherwise, whatever you do, you still have to source FX if you have to import. So you source in naira and you sell in naira, what you are doing is simply substitution. We must commend the President for bringing this initiative. What it will do to our country is that the biggest source of FX pressure on our country is the import of PMS. It is the highest value.

“That means if you can take that under control, it means that speculation around the naira to the extent of the FX that is required for domestic product supply will be eliminated. That is where speculation will go, you would have controlled inflation and FX because you would have settled the exchange rate for 50%

“This is a very great initiative. We know for sure that this is a transition. We are learning from it. But in the end, we still know that this will be a major contribution to the stability of the naira exchange rate in our country.

“Do not forget that we have domestic crude obligations. Everybody in the industry must contribute. Once the NNPC refinery starts working, we will come to you and ask that you contribute to the supply of crude to this refinery. It is in the law.

“This country is in a process of growth. There are two things that have happened. Short-term consequences but long term we are getting through a process and system where everybody is going through it. We have been around for a long time, I can tell you that every government avoided two things. Having a single Windows for forex and taking out PMS subsidy or subsidy on petroleum products.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his reforms in the sector including the removal of fuel subsidy and exchange unification.

Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, represented by Executive Commissioner, Development & Production, NUPRC, Eronense Amadasu, said Nigeria’s crude oil production has risen to 1.8 million barrels per day.

He stated that the NUPRC is pushing to increase it to 2 million barrels per day.

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe said the 10-year plan of the board will create 300,000 jobs.

He stated that the board is on course.

He said: “Between 2017 and today when we started that road map, we have moved from 26% to 54% in Nigerian content retention.”

Share

Please follow and like us: