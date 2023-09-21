Nigeria Does Not Have Any Reason To Be Poor – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Nigeria as home to a lot of business opportunities, saying the country does not have any reason to be poor.

President Tinubu who spoke at a town hall meeting with Nigerians in diaspora on Wednesday in New York, USA, admitted that the country is just poor in some leadership areas.

Tinubu encouraged Nigerians in the United States to rise above failure by changing their mindset for success in all their endeavours and come back hm to settle.

He said: “I want to give you a measure that will resonate with you. I was once a diaspora. What you have been through, I have been through it. A change of mindset is necessary. Take it this night that Nigeria is home for business opportunities.

Tinubu Promises More Support To AU, OIC “Also, anywhere you stay, there is always going to be an opportunity in, and in everything you do. There is always going to be an opportunity if you know how to search and put your mind to it. But, we need you back home. Nigeria has arrived; forget the frustration of the previous leadership.” Tinubu also highlighted his unwavering determination as the gateway to his victory in the 2023 presidential election. The president described the campaign as “gruesome,” marked by numerous obstacles attempting to thwart his victory. He stressed that there were so many hurdles on his way that would have stopped him but he refused to be stopped. He added: “We are just poor in some leadership areas. That is what I harped on during my campaign. It was a very gruesome campaign, but I won the election. But if I didn’t throw myself into it with strong determination and results, I wouldn’t have won. “You can do the same as many of you here who are contesting elections.”