Nigeria Do Not Have New COVID-19 Variants – NCDC

The novel EG.5 and BA.2.86 subvariants of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have not yet been discovered in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

This was disclosed by the NCDC in a press release issued on Saturday and signed by the Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa.

Meanwhile, the subvariants of the new EG.5 COVID-19 virus has been detected in South Africa, Cafe Verde, Egypt and Uganda.

The World Health Organisation (NGO) identified EG.5, a lineage descended from XBB.1.9.2, and its sub-lineages on August 9, 2023, as a variation of interest.

In 51 nations, including China, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, and Spain, the EG.5 sublineage of the omicron variation has been identified.

READ ALSO:

According to the WHO’s risk assessment, the EG.5 mutation is not considered to be globally dangerous.

“In addition, EG.5 has not been associated with any change in symptoms or a clinical manifestation and has not produced an increase in severity of illness and, or hospitalisations or difference in death rates in reporting countries.

“EG.5 causes symptoms like those seen with other COVID-19 variants, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, and sore throat. So far, only one case of EG.5 has been seen in Africa, it has not been identified in Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

The recently discovered BA.2.86 is a descendent lineage of BA.2, a sublineage of Omicron that was also detected in Nigeria in 2022, according to the National Public Health Institute.

Due to the numerous mutations it carries, the COVID-19 variant BA.2.86 has been classified by WHO as a “variant under monitoring.”

Several nations, including the United States, Israel, South Africa, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, have documented cases of the BA.2.86 variation.

“Since there are few cases identified so far, there is not enough information to make conclusive assessments of virulence, transmission, and severity. However, we do not expect it to be much different from other omicron descendants currently circulating. Although the ancestor, BA.2 has been previously found in Nigeria, no BA.2.86 variant has been identified in Nigeria,” the agency added.

It said the NCDC’s COVID-19 Technical Working Group is closely monitoring COVID-19 epidemiology – local, regional, continental, and global – including emerging variants.

“Our influenza sentinel surveillance sites continue to provide information on COVID-19 prevalence in patients with influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illness. We have not observed any increase in the trend of COVID-19 in this patient group.

“We continue to carry out genomics surveillance even with the low testing levels and encourage testing locations in states to ensure their positive samples are sent on to the NCDC for sequencing.

“Unrelated to the news of these emerging variants, the NCDC and partners are working on implementing an enhanced COVID-19 testing exercise in four states to obtain complementary and more detailed information about circulating variants in the country. In addition, COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits are being distributed for the purpose of improving bi-directional COVID-19 testing,” it said.

The NCDC added that there is no need to cause unnecessary anxiety and panic.

“As we have consistently advised, COVID-19 is here to stay, and is now mainly a problem for those at high risk – the elderly, those with underlying chronic illnesses, especially hypertension, diabetes, those on cancer treatment, organ transplant recipients, and those whose immune systems are suppressed for one reason or the other,” it noted.