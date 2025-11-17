Nigeria Dethrones US As World’s Scrabble Champions

Nigeria has been crowned the new world champions in Scrabble after defeating the long-standing champions, the United States, at the World English-Language Scrabble Players Association Championship held in Accra, Ghana.

The victory marks a major milestone for Team Nigeria, which has worked for years to return to the top of global Scrabble.

The Nigerian team displayed exceptional teamwork and consistency throughout the tournament, overcoming the strong American squad, which fielded 19 players.

Their performance drew praise from the newly elected President of the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF), Engineer Bright Idahosa, who commended the players for their unity and determination.

He noted that the triumph reflected the true Nigerian spirit, saying the team showed resilience despite various challenges. Head coach Anthony Ikolo also praised the squad, describing their achievement as a testament to hard work and championship mentality.

He said toppling the United States, known for its depth and experience, demonstrated the quality and heart within the Nigerian team.