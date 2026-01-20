Nigeria, Denmark To Partner On Blue Economy

Nigeria and Denmark have agreed to collaborate in identifying areas of partnership, investment, and technical cooperation to advance Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy agenda.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday when the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola, hosted the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jens Ole Bach Hansen, in his office in Abuja.

The minister used the occasion to strongly court Danish investors to Nigeria’s fast-growing marine and blue economy sector.

Oyetola described Denmark as a valued maritime partner and expressed Nigeria’s readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation in unlocking the vast opportunities within the marine and blue economy.

In a statement, the Minister’s Special Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, said Oyetola assured Danish investors of a favourable investment climate, strong institutional support, and attractive returns in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

The minister also thanked the Government of Denmark for its support towards Nigeria’s election into Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council in November 2025, noting that the achievement has further strengthened Nigeria’s standing in global maritime affairs.

He commended Danish investment in Nigeria’s port sector through APM Terminals, which operates at the Apapa and Onne ports, describing it as a strategic contribution to the modernisation and efficiency of Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure.

Oyetola further briefed the ambassador on the ministry’s ongoing reforms and initiatives aimed at harnessing Nigeria’s marine and blue economy potential.

These include the development of a National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy, strengthened maritime security that has led to the elimination of piracy in Nigerian waters and a significant reduction in incidents in the Gulf of Guinea, port modernisation programmes, revitalisation of inland waterways, fisheries and aquaculture development, and conservation of marine biodiversity.

According to him, the initiatives are designed to drive sustainable economic growth, create employment, enhance trade facilitation, and position Nigeria as a leading maritime hub in Africa.

The minister reiterated his invitation to Danish investors to take advantage of these opportunities, assuring them of the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting investments and ensuring long-term sectoral growth.

In his response, Ambassador Jens Ole Bach Hansen congratulated Nigeria on its election into Category C of the IMO Council, describing it as a recognition of the country’s growing leadership in maritime affairs. He explained that membership of the IMO Council provides Nigeria with a strategic platform to influence global maritime policy, contribute to international ocean governance, and participate in key decisions on maritime safety, security, and environmental protection.

The ambassador expressed confidence that Nigeria would leverage its experience and regional influence to advance international maritime cooperation.

He noted that Denmark and Nigeria share common interests in the marine and blue economy and disclosed that APM Terminals has invested approximately 1.2 billion US dollars in Nigerian ports, with plans for further investments to expand its operations.

He also highlighted Denmark’s global expertise in wind energy and green maritime technologies, stating that his country is open to sharing knowledge and experience with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in renewable energy and other sustainable maritime solutions.

He affirmed Denmark’s readiness to explore broader collaboration with Nigeria in developing its marine and blue economy sector.