Nigeria has renewed its commitment to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR), food safety gaps and climate vulnerabilities through an integrated One Health approach, as experts, regulators and development partners converged for a national workshop themed “Strengthening AMR Surveillance, Biosafety & Climate-Smart Agriculture Through a One Health Approach in Nigeria.”

The workshop addressed the urgent need for evidence-driven solutions that connect animal, human and environmental health — a convergence increasingly vital as AMR and climate change escalate global risks.

Organised under the DAN-NG platform, it was supported by the Danida Fellowship Centre (DFC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals and the DFC guiding principle: Inspire, Connect, Act.

Sidikat Kamal, Coordinator of DAN-NG and Chief Regulatory Officer at NAFDAC, said the workshop demonstrated how stronger cross-sector collaboration can reinforce food safety, protect livelihoods and position Nigeria for resilient livestock systems.

According to her, “We gathered here to strengthen our capacity to act for the future of food safety, public health and environmental sustainability. If you want to go far, go together — and today, we have acted on that principle.”

Kamal highlighted that the programme is building the technical capacity of farmers, veterinarians, food safety professionals and regulators to better safeguard Nigeria’s livestock value chain.

The workshop strengthened competencies in ethical animal husbandry and responsible feed management; animal identification, registration and traceability; detection, prevention and control of infectious and transboundary diseases; AMR stewardship through responsible use of veterinary medicines-risk-based food safety inspections and regulatory adherence; and climate-smart and environmentally sustainable livestock practices.

These goals, she noted, are essential for resilient agriculture and improved public health outcomes, especially as climate change expands disease vectors and pressures vaccine-preventable diseases.

This year’s global AMR Week theme — “Act Now: Protect Our Present, Secure Our Future” (2025) — framed the urgency of the gathering. AMR threatens the effectiveness of lifesaving medicines for humans and animals alike, while climate change disrupts food systems, water safety and disease control. Lower-income countries like Nigeria, particularly those navigating humanitarian challenges, remain most exposed.

The workshop convened a wide network of stakeholders, including representatives from NAFDAC, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS).

Experts from academia, regulatory agencies, veterinary institutions and the livestock sector also participated, reinforcing the cross-disciplinary nature of the One Health approach.

A major highlight was the progress report on the Nigeria–Denmark Strategic Sector Cooperation (SSC), established in 2020 to enhance livestock production, animal health and climate-resilient agriculture.

Through over 44 joint projects, the partnership has delivered improvements in food safety systems, upgraded livestock practices and supported communities in adopting sustainable One Health-aligned innovations.

Describing the workshop as a hub for learning and practical action, Kamal said the knowledge generated would continue to “inform policy, strengthen communities and advance climate-smart agriculture across Nigeria.” She reaffirmed DAN-NG’s commitment to providing continued support to institutions and practitioners, while fostering collaboration across sectors.

Participants echoed the belief that Nigeria’s path to safer food systems, stronger health security and sustainable agriculture will rely on shared commitment and coordinated action — a message underscored by the African proverb cited at the close of the event: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

The workshop, in that spirit, charted a united path forward.