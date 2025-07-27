Nigeria Deepens Collaboration With Chinese Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) have resolved to deepen cooperation in areas of training methodologies, modernisation models, and technology-driven solutions.

Both organisations made the commitment in Beijing when a 21-member Nigerian delegation led by Assistant ComptrollerGeneral of Customs, Oluyomi Adebakin, Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College (NCCSC), Gwagwalada visited.

The session brought together senior officers of the Service and top officials from the GACC to explore bilateral knowledge exchange and capacity development in customs administration.

The engagement focused on deepening cooperation in customs training methodologies, modernisation models, and technology-driven solutions, especially as China plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s international trade network.

During the meeting, the Chinese Customs authorities shared their structured training system incorporating virtual reality (VR), 5G-enabled systems, and blended e-learning approaches.

In 2024 alone, GACC conducted over 8,000 physical training sessions and developed 360 online courses.

Customs statement issued by its spokesperson Dr Abdullahi Maiwada said discussions also highlighted Nigeria’s active participation in China-led customs development initiatives, with over 200 African customs officers, including 89 from Nigeria, having received training since 2023 across various areas such as trade facilitation, anti-smuggling enforcement, food safety supervision, and digital port operations.

The Chinese Customs officials acknowledged recent reforms within the Nigeria Customs Service and commended the country’s growing leadership in international customs platforms.

They appreciated the election of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, as Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, describing it as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s customs diplomacy.

Both parties expressed mutual interest in exploring technical exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and officer exchange schemes focused on regional port systems and crossborder intelligence cooperation.